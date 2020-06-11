Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Lowered by Analyst

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -729.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -4,800.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

