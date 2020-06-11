Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ METC opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

