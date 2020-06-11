B. Riley Weighs in on Alta Equipment Group’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24).

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTG opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,886,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.