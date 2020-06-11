Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Issued By Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NYSE:USPH opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.25. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,072,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 124,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,569,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 294,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,358.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

