Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CFG. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

