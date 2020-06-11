Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

