Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 57.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,570 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 135,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

