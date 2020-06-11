Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Hold

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. "

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lovesac will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Lovesac by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 343,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lovesac by 9.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lovesac by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

