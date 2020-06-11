Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

LKFN opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $70,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,151.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,476 shares of company stock valued at $238,733. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $125,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

