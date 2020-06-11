aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LIFE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

LIFE stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.32. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

