Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAUR. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Laureate Education stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Laureate Education by 82.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

