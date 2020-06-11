Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of -0.10. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.91. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $518,562.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $9,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 692.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 331,783 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

