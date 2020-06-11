Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMDA. ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

KMDA opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.25. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Kamada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 53.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

