Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.37 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 66.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $275,164.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 97,259 shares of company stock valued at $929,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Joint by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Joint by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

