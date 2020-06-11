Short Interest in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Declines By 16.1%

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 14th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 108,526 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $141.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

