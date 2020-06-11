Empire (EMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect Empire to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.37 billion.

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

