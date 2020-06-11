Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CMC opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMC. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

