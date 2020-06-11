Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE CMC opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
