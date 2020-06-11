Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Short Interest Down 17.3% in May

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 14th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AKER stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. Akers Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.03% and a negative net margin of 489.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akers Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.90% of Akers Biosciences worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

