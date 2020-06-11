At Home Group (HOME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect At Home Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

At Home Group stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $500.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.06. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 670,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

