Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $11.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers.

