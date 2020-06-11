Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 14th total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mastercraft Boat Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Mastercraft Boat Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lovesac to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lovesac to Hold
Lakeland Financial Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Lakeland Financial Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
aTyr Pharma Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
aTyr Pharma Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Laureate Education Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Laureate Education Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Lakeland Industries Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Lakeland Industries Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report