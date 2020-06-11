Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 14th total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

