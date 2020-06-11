Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 14th total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEMD stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.73. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

