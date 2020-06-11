American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMSWA stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.58 million, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSWA. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

