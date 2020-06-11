Livexlive Media (LIVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect Livexlive Media to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.34. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.03.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Earnings History for Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

