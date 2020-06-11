Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expands By 18.4%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

