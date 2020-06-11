BioNano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.49. BioNano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

