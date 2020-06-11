inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow inTest.

NASDAQ:INTT opened at $3.90 on Thursday. inTest has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

