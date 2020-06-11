-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQNR. Redburn Partners raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fearnley Fonds raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,213 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,358,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,403 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,751,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.70, a PEG ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

