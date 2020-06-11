Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,508,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 193,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

