Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 510%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 295,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,382.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

