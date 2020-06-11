Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 820.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,800 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $30,375,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $45,311,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

