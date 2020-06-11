One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $266,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSS opened at $1.86 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.92.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

