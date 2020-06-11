-$0.21 EPS Expected for Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Eyenovia posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 82,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,701.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 903,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,674.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.