Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Mercantil Bank stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Mercantil Bank has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $672.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

