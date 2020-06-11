MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Get MannKind alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MannKind by 5,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MannKind by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MannKind by 64.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. MannKind has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $304.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.