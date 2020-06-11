PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MVEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PeerStream in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut PeerStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PeerStream in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut PeerStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on PeerStream in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVEN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. PeerStream has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.00.

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

