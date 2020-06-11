BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEST. Macquarie downgraded shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.63. BEST has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.59). BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 648.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 1,878,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $10,286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.