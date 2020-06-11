MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) & Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) Critical Contrast

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSB Financial and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial $25.53 million 2.69 $4.10 million N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.94 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

MSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSB Financial and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of MSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MSB Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSB Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial 16.04% 6.99% 0.77% Bancorp 34 4.61% 4.07% 0.47%

Summary

MSB Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

