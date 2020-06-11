Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) vs. Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Financial Analysis

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and Athenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -24.77% -59.18% -14.15% Athenex -87.86% -67.88% -35.46%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Theratechnologies and Athenex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Athenex 0 0 4 0 3.00

Theratechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 200.52%. Athenex has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.07%. Given Theratechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Theratechnologies is more favorable than Athenex.

Risk and Volatility

Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athenex has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Athenex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Theratechnologies and Athenex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $63.22 million 2.35 -$12.50 million ($0.14) -13.79 Athenex $101.23 million 10.35 -$123.75 million ($1.67) -7.69

Theratechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athenex. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Theratechnologies beats Athenex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oradoxel, an oral dosage form of docetaxel, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oratopo, an oral dosage form of topotecan that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and oral eribulin, an intravenous anticancer drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and advanced liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising KX2-391 ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; KX-01 oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and Pegtomarginase, an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

