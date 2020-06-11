Reviewing Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Berry Petroleum (OTCMKTS:BRY)

Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Halcón Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Halcón Resources and Berry Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcón Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry Petroleum 0 7 1 0 2.13

Berry Petroleum has a consensus price target of $7.21, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than Halcón Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halcón Resources and Berry Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcón Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.88 $43.54 million $1.35 4.56

Berry Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Halcón Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcón Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Halcón Resources and Berry Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcón Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% Berry Petroleum -4.58% 11.05% 6.25%

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Halcón Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halcón Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Halcón Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcón Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.