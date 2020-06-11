Reviewing Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.1% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and SPS Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $222.64 million 4.02 -$45.37 million $1.41 25.11 SPS Commerce $279.12 million 8.70 $33.71 million $0.99 70.25

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -23.79% 18.86% 4.97% SPS Commerce 12.72% 11.07% 8.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Upland Software and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 6 0 3.00 SPS Commerce 0 3 4 1 2.75

Upland Software presently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.67%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Upland Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

