Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Lloyd Pitchford Sells 124,822 Shares of Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,568.07), for a total value of £349,929,739.46 ($445,373,220.64).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,775 ($35.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. Experian plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,933 ($37.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,573.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,527.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Experian’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,450 ($31.18) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,950 ($37.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Experian to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Experian to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($26.73) to GBX 2,640 ($33.60) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,489 ($31.68).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

