Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) Insider Krishna Shanmuganathan Purchases 1,054 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) insider Krishna Shanmuganathan purchased 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 943 ($12.00) per share, with a total value of £9,939.22 ($12,650.15).

LON AAS opened at GBX 940 ($11.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $310.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.70. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,232.06 ($15.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 866.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 951.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

