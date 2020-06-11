Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) Insider Krishna Shanmuganathan Purchases 1,054 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) insider Krishna Shanmuganathan purchased 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 943 ($12.00) per share, with a total value of £9,939.22 ($12,650.15).
LON AAS opened at GBX 940 ($11.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $310.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.70. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,232.06 ($15.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 866.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 951.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Company Profile
