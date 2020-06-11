Analyzing Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (NASDAQ:FRSB)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hawthorn Bancshares and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $72.91 million 1.71 $16.11 million N/A N/A 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 1.37 $2.16 million N/A N/A

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 16.88% 10.78% 0.82% 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 23 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

