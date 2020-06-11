B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Acquires 2,283 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping purchased 2,283 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £4,657.32 ($5,927.61).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Daniel Topping bought 1,878 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £3,079.92 ($3,919.97).

Shares of LON:BPM opened at GBX 220 ($2.80) on Thursday. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a GBX 2.22 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

