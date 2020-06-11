Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Yeti in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,061,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $588,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,193,075 shares of company stock worth $399,822,895 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.