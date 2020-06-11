Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reduced by Analyst

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Monday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

XRAY opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,283,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,869 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,972,000 after purchasing an additional 425,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,992,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,519,000 after purchasing an additional 744,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

