Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTFC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $74.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 598,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,229,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

