Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTFC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $74.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 598,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,229,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Yeti Holdings Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Yeti Holdings Inc
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Lifted by Analyst
Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group
Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Envista Holdings Corporation Issued By William Blair
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Envista Holdings Corporation Issued By William Blair
Regions Financial Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Regions Financial Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report