Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $16.93 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after buying an additional 65,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

