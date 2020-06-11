Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Issued By William Blair

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Envista in a research note issued on Monday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Envista by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

